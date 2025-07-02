Imphal: Security forces, in coordination with the state police, have arrested a senior cadre of the proscribed outfit Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during separate operations conducted across three districts of Manipur over the past 36 hours.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mutum Ibohanbi Singh, 49, a leader of the KYKL (SOREPA). He was apprehended from Andro Khuman area in Imphal East district.

Following his arrest and subsequent interrogation, joint teams of security forces and police launched targeted operations at suspected insurgent hideouts in Kangpokpi and Jiribam districts.

In Kangpokpi district, a cordon and search operation was carried out in the general area of Nepali Khutti, Kotlen under the jurisdiction of New Keithelmanbi Police Station.

Simultaneously, another operation was conducted in the stretch between Jairolpokpi and Uchathol villages in Jiribam district, near the Assam border.

During these coordinated operations, security personnel recovered a significant number of firearms, including bolt action rifles, single and double-barrel rifles, modified .303 rifles, shotguns, and pistols. Explosive materials, such as improvised mortars, white phosphorus grenades, and hand grenades along with their detonators and arming mechanisms, were also seized.

A large quantity of live and blank ammunition of various calibres was found, in addition to tear gas shells, rubber bullets, grenade launchers, and communication devices including Baofeng walkie-talkies with chargers.