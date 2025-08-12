Imphal: Security has been tightened along the Assam-Manipur border in Jiribam ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Authorities are conducting area sanitization, security checks, and patrols in the area.

A Full Dress Parade rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day was held on Tuesday at Jiribam Higher Secondary ground.

The district remains on high alert after the killing of six Meitei community members, including women and children, by anti-social elements last year.

The NIA has arrested two suspects from Cachar district in Assam in connection with the incident.

The parade involved 12 contingents, including personnel from the 87th Bn CRPF, 7th IRB, Jiribam Police, local schools, and other organizations. SDPO Noor Kamal Sheikh of Jiribam Police commanded the parade.

Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar, IAS, chaired a meeting of the NCORD Committee to review the security situation.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the SP of Jiribam, COs of various battalions, and other key district officers.

A Tiranga March was also organized in Jiribam as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign. The march, led by DC Krishna Kumar, began at Jiribam Ima Market and concluded at Jiribam Higher Secondary Ground.