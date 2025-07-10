Imphal: Central and state security forces apprehended an insurgent and seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives in a series of operations conducted in the hotspots of three districts across Manipur during the past 24 hours.

According to a report by Manipur Police, a cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), identified as Shyamchand Singh (38), was arrested from the Lamphel Super Market area in Imphal West. He had been involved in extorting money from the general public in the Bishnupur and Thoubal areas.

Based on information obtained during his on-the-spot interrogation, a joint team launched a second operation in the Uyungmakhong area under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district.

The operation led to the recovery of one AK-56 rifle with an empty magazine, one .303 rifle with an empty magazine, one double-barrel gun (DBBL), ten live .303 rounds, and ten live 7.62mm rounds.

In a third operation conducted in Dopkon and Nganukon villages under Phougakchao Ikai Police Station, also in Bishnupur district, the team recovered the following: one .303 LMG, two single-barrel guns, one empty .303 magazine, seven live 12-bore cartridges, and four IEDs weighing approximately 3.9 kg.

In a fourth operation at the K. Lhangnom area under Gamnom Sapermeina Police Station in Kangpokpi district, the forces recovered one Pumpi gun and additional ammunition.

The police report stated that all recovered items were handed over to the respective police stations after proper documentation and observation for further legal action.