Imphal: Security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed insurgent group Pambei-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P) and four individuals associated with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP).

The arrests were made during search operations conducted at various vulnerable locations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The suspects were apprehended along with a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during the past 36 hours, officials said on Monday.

The UNLF-P cadre, Thoudam Bobby Singh, also known as Maikeingakpa (50), of Toubul Mayai Leikai, Ward No. 4, under Bishnupur PS, Bishnupur district, was arrested from his residence. Notably, UNLF-P is currently under a ceasefire pact with the central and state governments.

However, following his arrest and subsequent disclosure, security forces recovered one .303 rifle with a magazine, five magazines of different rifles, one No. 36 hand grenade, 501 live rounds of ammunition of various calibres, two .303 ammunition chargers, one black-coloured gun case, and one mobile phone along with a SIM card.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a second operation, a cadre of KCP (Ibungo Ngangom group), later identified as Ningombam Nongyai Meetei, alias Khingba (20), of Taothong Khunou under Lamsang PS, Imphal West district, was also picked up from his residence.

Following his lead, security forces arrested another cadre of KCP (City Meitei), Mathurabasimayum Arnold Sharma (21), from his residence at Sagolband Tera Moirang Hanuba Leirak under Lamphel PS, Imphal West district.

Another cadre of KCP (PWG), Hodam Bikram Singh, alias Punsiba, alias Tomthin (37), of Wangjing Awang Leikai, was nabbed from the Khabeisoi Ishirou area under Heingang PS, Imphal East district. From his possession, one Aadhaar card was recovered.

During the final operation, a cadre of KCP (City Meitei), Thongam Prakash Meitei (25), was apprehended from his residence at Langjing Awang Leikai, Imphal West district.