Imphal: Security forces arrested three insurgents from different valley-based groups during a series of cordon and search operations at separate hideouts in Manipur’s Imphal East and Imphal West districts over the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the security teams found these individuals involved in extortion activities targeting elected representatives, such as Pradhans and Members, as well as private and government schools in both districts.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The personnel seized three mobile handsets, a yellow Vespa two-wheeler bearing registration number MN01/AE-1745, a wallet containing Rs. 800, and several incriminating documents from the suspects.

In the first operation, a joint team of central and state forces apprehended a cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army at Lamdeng Awang Leikai under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district. The team later identified him as Yumnam Premkumar Singh, also known as Nongthang (31), from the same locality.

During the second operation, the joint team arrested a cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (NOYON/MFL) at Nongpok Sanjenbam Khullen under Lamlai Police Station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They identified him as Manoharmayum Kabichandra Sharma, also known as Rajo (28), from Lamlai Mayai Leikai in Imphal East district.

In the third operation, the security forces captured Kangabam Raju Singh, also known as Purel (42), near the Fish Arcade Shop at Heirangoithong under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West.

He belongs to Sagolband Kangabam Leikai and actively serves as a cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive.

The teams handed over the arrested cadres to the concerned police stations.