Imphal: Central security forces and police arrested three smugglers in separate operations on Sunday in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

During the operations, they seized 33 soap cases filled with heroin, two vehicles, and three communication devices, officials confirmed on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, teams from the Assam Rifles and local police spotted a suspicious individual riding a motorcycle. The troops pursued and apprehended the suspect, later identified as Md. Arub Khan Ipham, also known as Khansa (26), a resident of Kwakta Khuman Ward No. 5 (G.P.).

Authorities arrested him near Kwakta Sabal Leikai along NH-02 (Tiddim Road) under the jurisdiction of Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station. From his possession, the team recovered ten soap cases containing heroin powder weighing 113 grams, a four-wheeler, and a mobile handset with a SIM card.

Based on information gathered during his on-the-spot interrogation, the joint team launched a second operation. This led to the arrest of two more drug traffickers at Kwakta Terakhongshangbi Bazar, also along NH-02 under Moirang Police Station.

Police identified the two as Md. Najeruddin, also known as Babu Phisubam (42), and Md. Altab Khan, also known as Boy Moijingmayum (31), both residents of Kwakta Ward No. 8 (KMC), Bishnupur district.

From their possession, the team seized two mobile phones, 22 soap cases containing heroin powder weighing 256 grams, two mobile phones, and one four-wheeler.