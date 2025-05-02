Manipur: Security forces bust 5 militant camps, seize weapon cache in Kangpokpi operation

Imphal: Central and state police forces on Thursday conducted an intelligence-driven operation in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, leading to the recovery of a cache of military-grade weapons from five abandoned temporary militant camps.

According to police reports, the joint team conducted the operation targeting five Kuki villages: Lungphou, Maohing, Makhom, Kangchup Chiru, and Phaileng, in Kangpokpi district.

During the operation at the villages of Lungphou and Maohing under Kangpokpi police station, the team recovered one SLR Rifle, one local made .303 Rifle with magazine, one local made Bolt Action Rifle, one 12 Bore Single Barrel Gun, one Pumpi, two 7.62 mm SLR empty magazine, ten 7.62 mm live rounds, and two live Hand Grenade without safety pin & chain lever.

Further, the joint team’s operation in Makhom and Kangchup Chiru villages yielded two SLRs with two magazines, one INSAS Rifle with one magazine, one 12-bore SBBL, one .22 Rifle, one Pumpi Gun, one Long Range Improvised Mortar (Pumpi), two No. 36 Handgrenades, one Multi Grenade Launcher live ammunition, and three 12-Bore live ammunition.

Subsequently, during the operation in Phaileng Kuki village of the same district, the team recovered two 7.62 mm SLR, one 9 mm Carbine Machine Gun, one locally made Gun, two 7.62 mm SLR magazines, and one 9 mm Carbine Machine Gun Magazine, the reports added.

