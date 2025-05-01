Imphal: A joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), Assam Rifles, and local police in Saivom village in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, near the Myanmar border, defused multiple explosive devices and dismantled three illegal bunkers on Wednesday, averting a potential terror incident.

Officials reported that the operation, conducted under the Tengnoupal police station’s jurisdiction, led to the detection and neutralization of eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and eight locally made hand grenades.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The security team also recovered 25 electric detonators, five detonators, forty 5.56 mm INSAS rounds, sixty 7.62 mm AK rounds, and a Motorola radio set with its charger.

This operation followed a Joint Internal Security Exercise (Jt IS Ex) held on Wednesday in Moreh, Tengnoupal District. The exercise involved 120 BSF personnel, 40 from the RAF, 150 from the Assam Rifles, and 10 local police officers.

According to a defense press statement, the exercise aimed to evaluate the coordination, preparedness, and response capabilities of the Security Forces (SF) in managing internal security situations in the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The exercise simulated responses to various scenarios, including mob control, medical emergencies, arson, armed militant activity, and interference from violent elements.