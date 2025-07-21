Imphal: Central security forces, in coordination with the Manipur civil police, arrested two alleged drug smugglers in a series of anti-drug operations conducted over the past 36 hours.

Officials reported on Monday that the operations, which targeted trafficking routes along Manipur’s borders with Assam and Myanmar, led to the recovery of narcotics valued at approximately Rs 100 crores in the international black market.

In the first operation, a joint team from the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police intercepted a white Maruti A-Star vehicle at Singjamei Chinga Makhong under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district. Upon inspection, the team further discovered ten soap cases filled with heroin, commonly known as No. 4, concealed inside the vehicle.

They arrested the driver, identified as Md. Azad Yumkhaibam, 32, a resident of Irong Cheisaba in Irong Umang Khunou, Thoubal district. The team seized the car and approximately 105.4 grams of the contraband heroin.

In the second operation, the same joint team apprehended Mihir Roy, 26, of Kanakpur Part-II in Rangirkhari, Silchar, Cachar (Assam), while conducting random passenger checks along the Barak River between Savomphai and Chaudharykhal village under Borobekra Police Station in Jiribam district.

The team found him in possession of three gunny bags containing 616 soap cases suspected to be brown sugar, weighing 10.096 kilograms, along with five packets containing 250 pouches filled with suspected narcotic and psychotropic tablets weighing 5.280 kilograms.

During the third operation, the team intercepted a significant narcotics consignment in Sajik Tampak, Chandel district, based on specific intelligence inputs.

The suspects fled, abandoning two motorcycles near a mobile vehicle check post. Upon searching the vehicles, the team recovered 50.5 kilograms of opium valued at approximately Rs 2.52 crores, along with 1.24 crore Kyats (Burmese currency) and Rs 2 lakhs in Indian currency.

The authorities handed over all the seized contraband and cash to the Chakpikarong Police Station for further legal action.