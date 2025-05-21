Imphal: Security forces arrested three alleged members of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Manipur’s Kakching district for engaging in anti-social activities. During the operation, the forces also seized ammunition, mobile phones, and a two-wheeler.

The PLA, which operates as the armed wing of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), is one of Manipur’s oldest insurgent groups and has been fighting for the state’s sovereignty for over four decades. Manipur, once an independent nation, merged with the Indian Union in 1949.

Over the past 36 hours, central and state security forces conducted a series of intelligence-based cordon and search operations in three locations, Langmeidong, Elangkhangpokpi, and Kakching Ningthou Pareng, under Waikhong police station. These operations led to the arrest of the three PLA cadres.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Nongmaithem Raju Singh, also known as Prince, a 49-year-old resident of Kumbi Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district; Yumnam Sunil Singh, aged 46, from Elangkhangpokpi Mamang Leikai in Kakching district; and Kshtrimayum Opendro Singh, 56, from Kakching Ningthou Pareng in the same district.

According to the police, the trio had been involved in extortion activities across Kakching and Thoubal districts, targeting government offices and private businesses, including brick fields.

During the raids, the security forces recovered five live rounds of 9 mm ammunition, three mobile phones, and a two-wheeler from their possession. Authorities have launched further investigations to determine the full extent of their involvement in insurgent operations.