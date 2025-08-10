Imphal: Manipur security forces have arrested seven militants from various banned insurgent groups during search operations conducted over the past 36 hours.

The operations, which took place at multiple insurgent hideouts across the state, also led to the seizure of weapons, ammunition, communication devices, a vehicle, and incriminating documents, police officials reported on Sunday.

The arrested militants are involved in activities, including kidnapping, extortion, and collecting money through threats from educational institutions, businesses, government employees, transporters, and oil pumps in the valley regions, the police report revealed.

Authorities seized Rs. 6,400 in cash, seven mobile phones, a hand grenade, several incriminating documents, and a two-wheeler from their possession.

In the first set of operations, two cadres from the banned group PREPAK, identified as Wahengbam Kiran Singh (25), alias Amuthoi, and Sanjenbam Sanju Singh (26), alias Thawailakpa, were arrested during twin raids in Manipur’s Kumbi in Bishnupur district and Thangtek in Imphal West.

Additionally, four activists of the banned KCP were arrested at various locations in the valley districts.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Oinam Sanamacha Meitei (27), alias John, Lourembam Rakesh Singh (23), alias Inao, Oinam Soniya Devi (31), alias Tete, and Kshetrimayum Naoba Singh (28), alias Jebashes.

All the arrestees, along with the seized materials, have been handed over to the relevant police stations for further legal proceedings under the appropriate sections of the law.