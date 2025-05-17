Imphal: Indian security forces, in coordination with the civil police, have apprehended an active cadre of the Chin-Kuki National Defence Force (CKNDF), a militant group primarily active along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, an official confirmed on Friday.

The official stated that the authority has identified the arrested CKNDF cadre as Thongkhohou Touthang (34), a resident of Tonglal Veng in Manipur’s Churachandpur District.

“The team captured Touthang on Friday from a hideout in the Tuibong area under the Churachandpur Police Station. Authorities confiscated a mobile phone with a SIM card from his possession,” the official added.

Notably, the CKNDF, which is not under a Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement, operates mainly in the southern parts of Manipur, including Moreh, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, and Chandel, as well as in Myanmar.

According to the sources, Touthang allegedly recruits young individuals for armed insurgency within the CKNDF, facilitates cross-border movement of arms and cadres, and extorts money from the public under the group’s name.

Following Touthang’s arrest, a joint security team conducted another operation in and around Kailengjang Kuki-Zo village in Senapati district.

The operation led to a significant recovery of arms, including 2 Bolt-Action Single-Barrel Rifles, one .22 bolt-action rifle, one 9 mm Pistol with a magazine including 2 live rounds, and 10 live rounds of 7.62 ammunition.

Police stated that they handed over the arrested cadre and the recovered weapons to the relevant police station for further legal action.