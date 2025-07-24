Imphal: A man carrying a massive quantity of brown sugar fled on foot after abandoning his scooter near a police checkpoint in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Wednesday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 PM along National Highway-102, right in front of the Lilong Police Station, where personnel were conducting routine frisking and checking operations.

According to police reports, an unidentified man riding a blue Yamaha Fascino scooter without a registration number tried to evade the checkpoint. Upon noticing the police, he abruptly made a U-turn and sped away. However, he soon ditched the scooter and disappeared into the darkness.

When the police inspected the abandoned two-wheeler, they discovered approximately 2 kg of brown sugar, a highly addictive narcotic. The estimated value of the seized contraband in the international black market is around Rs 8 crore.

Both the scooter and the illegal substance were seized in accordance with legal procedures. A case has been registered, and efforts are currently underway to identify and apprehend the suspect.

