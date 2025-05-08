Manipur: RIMS Imphal students protest, demand Director’s resignation

Imphal: Students of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, Manipur, staged a sit-in protest for the second straight day on Thursday, demanding the resignation of the Director and the removal of the Deans and Sub-Dean.

The protest, held within the campus, saw students holding placards with slogans such as “We Condemn Sexual Harassment of Girls,” “We Are Not Puppets,” and “We Accept Punishment, Not Harassment.”

The protesting students, including those from MBBS, BDS, MRI, MLT, BASLP, and BSc Nursing courses, accused the Director of making inappropriate remarks and the Dean and Sub-Dean of subjecting them to mental harassment.

Speaking anonymously, students claimed that participants of an internal dance competition in April were criticized and humiliated by senior authorities over their attire and an off-campus picnic on April 30.

According to the protesters, these actions were perceived as targeting and shaming, especially against female students. The allegations have sparked widespread outrage among the student community.

In response, the RIMS administration stated that the students faced disciplinary action, including a 15-day suspension and a fine, due to acts of indiscipline and defiance. The authorities maintain that the measures were administrative and not personal.

The protest is ongoing as students demand accountability and action against what they describe as harassment under the guise of discipline.