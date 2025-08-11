Imphal: Unidentified armed miscreants attacked a betel leaf shop owned by a retired Indian Army personnel with firearms at Heirok-Wangjing Lamkhai New Market, under Thoubal police station in Manipur’s Thoubal district, on Sunday, officials reported on Monday.

The former army personnel, Ningthoujam Bijenkumar, also known as Roben Singh (45), a resident of Heirok Part-III Tourangbam Leikai Bamol Leirak in the same district, escaped unhurt. However, three bullets struck the shutter of his shop, according to the report.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) took responsibility for the shooting and alleged that Bijenkumar collaborates with Kuki militants in the betel leaf trade.

The KCP has imposed a non-negotiable, permanent ban on the trade and consumption of harmful smokeless tobacco products, such as Talab, Shikhar, and Bombay Pan Masala, in Kangleipak, effective from March 25, 2025.

In a statement, the KCP reiterated its claim of responsibility for the shooting and accused Bijenkumar of being part of a betel leaf syndicate that allegedly includes Kuki militants and a few errant Manipuri Muslims. The outfit further alleged that the ex-army man has been operating as the main distributor of betel leaves in Thoubal and Kakching districts. Despite earlier warnings to cease his activities, he reportedly continued the business by leveraging his connections with other outfits.

The KCP also alleged that the syndicate he is part of maintains ties with Kuki militants in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts, supplying and distributing betel leaves, tobacco products, and other intoxicants, thereby generating substantial profits.

On the other hand, Bijenkumar stated that he had received monetary demands from unidentified individuals who accused him of conducting business with Muslims. He clarified that he sources betel leaves from dealers in Kwakta, Bishnupur district, and runs the shop solely to support his family, denying any involvement in illegal activities.