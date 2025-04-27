Manipur reports 7 Rabies deaths, administers 2 lakh Animal vaccinations

Imphal: The Manipur government has reported a total of seven Rabies (hydrophobia) death cases during the past year, prompting the injection of around 2 lakh anti-rabies vaccinations to the animals, mostly dogs.

Data from the State Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department reveals that it has administered a total of 1,19,876 ARV doses between April 1, 2024, and April 25, 2025, through veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, and local clubs statewide.

Additionally, in April 2025, the department conducted 699 ARV camps, 597 awareness camps, and vaccinated 37,182 animals against rabies.

Following the development, Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, RK Khogendrajit stated that as a part of the ‘World Veterinary Day’ 2025, the Directorate of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Services, Government of Manipur, organised a one-day ARV drive at Khurai Popular High School in Imphal East District on April 27, 2025.

He asserted that the department has administered ARV to around 250 domesticated animals, mostly dogs and cats, during the campaign.

He noted that the department observed the ‘World Veterinary Day‘ annually on the last Saturday of April to recognise the vital contributions of veterinarians in advancing animal health, welfare, and public safety.

This year’s theme, announced by the World Veterinary Association, was ‘Animal health takes a team’, Khogendrajit added.