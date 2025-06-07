Imphal: Manipur has achieved a significant agricultural milestone with the release of RC Manichakhao-1, a new high-yielding variety of black rice (locally known as chakhao).

Developed by scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research Complex for North Eastern Region (ICAR-NEH) Manipur Centre, this innovative strain promises to double the yield of traditional landraces and significantly improve farmers’ earnings.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla officially released RC Manichakhao-1 at a function at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday. This marks a pivotal moment for agricultural innovation in the state.

During the launch event, Konsam Sarika, Scientist at ICAR Manipur Centre, along with other officials, briefed the Governor on the scientific advancements behind the new variety.

Konsam Sarika stated that RC Manichakhao-1 boasts a remarkable yield potential of 4.5 to 5 tonnes per pari (a Manipuri unit of land measurement), effectively doubling the output compared to existing traditional black rice varieties.

“Beyond quantity, the new variety also offers improved cooking quality and a higher anthocyanin content, further enhancing the nutritional and market value of this unique grain,” she added.

Black rice is a traditional staple of Manipur, valued not only for its nutraceutical benefits but also for its significant role in the socio-cultural practices of the Meitei community.

Notably, the Government of India conferred Geographical Indication (GI) status on Manipuri black rice (chakhao) in 2019, recognizing its unique origin and qualities.

The development of RC Manichakhao-1 was a collaborative effort by a dedicated group of scientists and experts.

The team included Salam Gunamani, Irengbam Meghachandra, Ngankham Umakanta, Ningthoujam Ajitkumar, Kolom Rabi, Leenda Monsang, N Johnson, L. Somendro, Thokchom Motilal, Chongtham Roben, and Ramgopal Laha, all working under the supervision of Konsam Sarika, a Scientist in Genetics & Plant Breeding.

Scientists added that RC Manichakhao-1 is a semi-dwarf variety. Its robust nature makes it resistant to toppling over in harsh weather conditions, a crucial trait for local farmers.

