Imphal: The Manipur government, currently under President’s rule, has announced the re-engagement of the 10,050-strong Village Defence Force (VDF) for another year, effective from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

The decision comes amidst an ongoing “Pen Down, Gun Down” strike by the VDF and mounting pressure from local organizations.

According to the Manipur police morning bulletin, the state government has extended the service period of the existing sanctioned strength of 10,050 VDF personnel.

The VDF is a crucial community-based security force that assists the state police in maintaining law and order, particularly in vulnerable red zones and rural areas of Manipur.

The re-engagement follows an indefinite strike launched on May 15, 2025, by the All Manipur VDF Employees’ Welfare Association.

Their demands include the implementation of Section 18 of the Police Act, 1861, in accordance with VDF recruitment rules, a significant increase in their current monthly honorarium of Rs 10,500 to Rs 30,000, regularization of their services, and a formal extension order, as their previous service period expired on March 31, 2025.

Association president Sagolsem Sanjit Singh affirmed the VDF’s readiness to serve anywhere in the country if Section 18 of the Police Act is implemented, which would grant them greater recognition and rights.

Notably, the extension of the striking VDF services came after several organisations, especially the Meira Paibis in the rural areas, launched agitations demanding re-engagement of their services, which include providing security to villages, assisting in the prevention of crime, and working with the police in counter-insurgency operations. They also play a role in maintaining peace and stability within the village.