Imphal: The President’s Rule in Manipur has been extended for another six months, effective from August 13, 2025, following a resolution moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha.

A parliamentary bulletin issued by the Upper House confirmed the development, stating:

“Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, has given a notice of the following resolution which has been admitted — ‘That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 13th February, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13th August, 2025’.”

The original imposition of President’s Rule came on February 13, 2025, shortly after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in the wake of escalating ethnic violence in the state.

Under Article 356(3) of the Constitution, President’s Rule can initially be imposed for six months and may be extended in six-month intervals for up to three years, with parliamentary approval.

Manipur has been grappling with deep-rooted ethnic unrest since May 3, 2023, when violent clashes erupted between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities. The conflict has claimed over 250 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people.

The crisis has also severely impacted transport and law enforcement in the region. Key national highways NH-2 and NH-37, which link the Imphal valley to Nagaland and Assam, pass through Kuki-Zo dominated areas and have remained largely inaccessible to Meitei residents. Adding to the law and order challenges, over 6,000 police weapons were looted amid the violence.