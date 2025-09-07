Imphal: A joint team of central security forces and Manipur police apprehended two militants from proscribed outfits in Manipur for their alleged involvement in extortion activities on Saturday, the police said on Sunday.

The militants, associated with the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), were captured during house-to-house search operations at different locations.

The joint team arrested an active cadre of PREPAK, identified as Sarungbam Boday Singh (37) of Haoreibi Awang Leikai, under Wangoi-PS, Imphal West district, at his residence.

He was involved in extortion activities by making monetary demands/threats and collecting money from shops, business establishments, and the general public in the valley areas. One mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

Following his disclosure, the joint team conducted the second phase of operations, which led to the arrest of KCP (PWG) cadre Hodam Bikram Singh, also known as Amuba and Punshiba, and Tomthin (34) of Wangjing Awang Leikai, under Thoubal Police Station, Thoubal District, near Thoubal District Hospital.

The police added that one two-wheeler (Piaggio Vespa), one mobile phone, and one SIM card were seized from his possession.