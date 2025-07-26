Imphal: Manipur Police, with support from central security forces, arrested two alleged drug traffickers and recovered arms and ammunition during separate operations in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, according to the police’s routine bulletin released on Saturday.

Acting on an intelligence input, a joint team arrested Hausuanlal Phiamphu (53), a resident of Tonzang village, during an operation at Behiang Bus Parking in Churachandpur. A total of 168 grams of brown sugar was seized from his possession.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Based on his statement, the team later apprehended his accomplice, Lamminlal Haokip (33) of Thongkholui village, from Khenjang village. A Honda Activa used by the duo to transport the contraband was also recovered from the Vehicle Parking in central Churachandpur. Both individuals have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023.

In a separate operation carried out in Siden village under Churachandpur Police Station, security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

Items seized include a .22 rifle without a magazine, a 9mm carbine and a 9mm pistol (both with magazines), six SB rifles, a 12-bore rifle, a bolt-action single-barrel rifle, a modified long-range mortar (Pompi), three live Pompi bombs, two Baofeng handsets, one smoke grenade, and assorted ammunition. Further investigation is currently underway.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!