Manipur police seize six stolen vehicles, arrest two in Thoubal

Imphal: Manipur Police, in coordination with central security forces, recovered six vehicles, including two two-wheelers, from various locations in Thoubal district over the past 36 hours, officials reported.

The operation focused on recovering stolen and snatched vehicles from anti-social elements and miscreants.

Among the six recovered vehicles, two were linked to the Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), a proscribed insurgent group.

One of the two-wheelers was recovered from Khundongbam Prithibiraj Meitei, a 23-year-old underground cadre of the KCP-PWG, from the Wangbal area near Sorojini Oil Pump in Thoubal district.

The second vehicle was seized from Huidrom Jiban, a 45-year-old resident of Lilong Nungei Awang Leikai, also in Thoubal district.

The arrested individuals are said to have been involved in criminal activities such as extortion, monetary demands, and vehicle thefts in the region over the past several months.

The recovered vehicles, along with the detainees, were handed over to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings.