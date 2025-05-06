Imphal: An alleged smuggler from Assam was among three drug traffickers arrested by a combined team of the central and Manipur police in multiple operations against the clandestine drug trade in Manipur during the past 36 hours.

Approximately 2 kilograms of heroin powder originating from Myanmar through the porous Manipur-Myanmar border, worth around Rs 2 crores, were confiscated during the operations, officials reported.

Upon getting oriented intelligence input, a joint team from the central security forces and Manipur police intercepted a vehicle in Tengnoupal District.

Upon thorough and mechanical check of the said vehicle over hours till the wee hours of Monday, the team seized 19 packets of suspected Heroin Powder weighing 205 grams (approx) from the cavity inside the dashboard of the vehicle.

Accordingly, Abdul Rauf Khan (33) of Khandikar Village, PO – Deul Kuchi, PS – Tamulpur, District- Tamulpur (Baksa), Assam was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

Further, police seized one Driving License in the name of Abdur Rouf Khan, one Aadhar Card, one mobile phone, one PAN card, one Voter Photo Identity Card, one Xerox copy of registration details of the vehicle, and one ILP permit in the name of Abdur Rauf Khan

In the follow-up, the team also arrested one individual from Gouchinkhup Veng near Venus Hotel under Churachandpur-PS, Churachandpur District, namely, Letminthang (29) of P Chehjang village, Chandel District.

Police also seized 108 soap cases containing approximately 1.296 kg of suspected Heroin No. 4, one four-wheeler, one Aadhaar Card, and one mobile phone.

In the last lap of the operation, the team captured an individual from Kairang Chingya under Heingang PS, Imphal East District, namely, Md Maner (38) of Kairang Chingya, Pangei, Imphal East District, and seized 34 grams of suspected Heroin Powder from his possession.