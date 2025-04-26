Manipur police seize drugs worth Rs 5 crore, arrest smuggler in Thoubal raids

Imphal: The anti-smuggling unit of the Manipur Police arrested an alleged smuggler and seized narcotics worth approximately Rs 5 crore on the international black market during separate raids in Thoubal district on Friday, said an official on Saturday.

The official also confirmed that during the operation, authorities recovered Rs 1.14 lakh in cash suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the official, the unit conducted a surprise raid assisted by the central forces at the residence of Wangmayum Barul Alam of Lilong Haoreibi Turel Ahanbi Darul Uloom Makha under Lilong police station in Thoubal District.

During the operation, the team seized 3.9 kg of Brown Sugar, 7 soap cases containing suspected Heroin powder, 12 grams per case, an additional 0.53 grams of Brown Sugar, 7 Codeine bottles of 100 ml each, and 7 mobile phones and arrested Wangmayum Barul Alam following the seizure.

Subsequently, the team launched a follow-up operation based on information provided by the accused.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the operation at the residence of Yangkhubam Hafi, in Darul Uloom Makha, under the Lilong Police Station, Thoubal District, the team seized 44 Spasmo-Proxyvon Plus capsules, 2 strips containing 7 Nitrosun 10 tablets, 2 strips containing 20 Diazepam tablets, and 2 Codeine bottles.

However, Yangkhubam Hafi managed to evade arrest and is currently absconding, according to the police.

The Police added that the authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the fugitive, while further investigation is underway to dismantle the network involved in the illegal drug trade.