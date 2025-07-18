Imphal: Manipur Police on Thursday arrested an alleged drug trafficker and recovered approximately 1 kilogram of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 6 crore in the international narcotics market, officials said on Friday.

Following intelligence inputs about an attempt to smuggle contraband from Tengnoupal district, bordering Myanmar, to neighbouring states through Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, a joint team of police initiated surveillance operations.

During a checking operation on the Sekmai-Khurkhul Inter Village Road in Imphal West district, personnel from Sekmai Police Station apprehended a suspect identified as Md Farish Khan (22), a resident of Lilong Haoreibi Turel Ahanbi in Thoubal district. Police recovered about 1 kg of heroin (brown sugar) from his possession.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, 1985, and is to be produced before the court.

In a separate case, the Special Court (ND&PS), Manipur, on Thursday convicted Lunkhomang Haokip (40), a resident of Langkhong village under Saikul Police Station in Kangpokpi district, under Section 21(c) of the ND&PS Act.

According to case details, Haokip was arrested on October 15, 2022, by a team from the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) Police Station while transporting 2.040 kg of brown sugar concealed in the toolbox of a two-wheeler near Pukhao Terapur, Dolaithabi Dam in Imphal East district.

The court has fixed July 23 for the sentence hearing.