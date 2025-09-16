Imphal: Manipur police, in coordination with central security forces, recovered four looted weapons during an anti-insurgency operation in the Kangba Maru hill ranges and adjoining areas under Sagolmang police station on Monday.

The operation was launched after reports indicated that militants were concealing weapons stolen from the Sagolmang police station.

Following the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023, mobs had stormed several police stations, including Sagolmang, leading to the looting of an estimated 6,000 weapons and large quantities of ammunition.

During Monday’s operation, the joint team recovered one 5.56mm INSAS rifle with a magazine, one 9mm pistol with a magazine, two .303 rifles with magazines, a 12-bore single-barreled gun, eleven live rounds of assorted ammunition, and five cartridges.

No arrests were made during the operation. Police said the recovery is part of ongoing efforts to trace and seize the looted arms. So far, nearly half of the stolen weapons have been recovered from different parts of the state since the violence began.