Imphal: In a series of significant crackdowns in Manipur, the number of stolen/snatched vehicles by anti-socials/miscreants from the general people has risen to 58 as of Tuesday.

The special squads set up by the Manipur police to detect vehicle theft cases have recovered over 58 vehicles in a week in Manipur, the latest official reports stated on Tuesday.

In their latest efforts, the anti-vehicle theft squad of the state police recovered 16 vehicles in a special drive conducted for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles from anti-social elements/miscreants on April 20.

The reports stated that these squads detect vehicle theft crimes and analyze the thefts based on the locations they were stolen from, the types of vehicles, the timing of the robbery, and other factors.

The renewed crackdowns against the vehicle lifting gang had started on April 16 with the recovery of 15 stolen vehicles.

The team also recovered 14 vehicles on April 18 and 13 vehicles on April 19.

The reports added that the history-sheeters on police records, who have previous offences of vehicle theft registered against them, are also checked from time to time.

Surprisingly, no arrests have been made so far.