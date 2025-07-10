Imphal: Manipur Police, in their special drives to curb motor vehicle-related offences, raided the residence of a known vehicle lifter and recovered a snatched two-wheeler on Wednesday night, the police reported on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence input, a joint team from the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit and Mayang Imphal Police Station launched a cordon and search operation in and around the residential area of the well-known vehicle lifter, identified as Md. Hefajuddin alias Boboy (27), at Santhel Awang Leikai under Mayang Imphal Police Station.

Sensing the approaching police, Md. Hefajuddin fled from his house, but the police recovered a Honda Activa 6G, registration number MN 06SF-9963, blue in colour, from his residence.

The recovered two-wheeler was reportedly stolen from the Thongju area in Imphal East district on July 5, according to the police report. The rightful owner of the vehicle has since been informed of the recovery, and the formal process for handing it over has been initiated.

Police are on the lookout for Md. Hefajuddin, and efforts to arrest him are underway, the report stated. With this recovery, a total of 180 stolen/snatched vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars, and trucks, have been recovered from anti-social elements during the past four months, the police added.

