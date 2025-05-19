Imphal: Manipur Police has launched a Cyber Lab in Imphal East District to strengthen its ability to investigate cyber crimes, particularly threats targeting the Meitei community on social media.

On Sunday, L. Kailun, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), inaugurated the new Cyber Lab at the Imphal East District Police Headquarters. Several senior officers attended the event to mark the occasion.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police confirmed that Cyber Crime Police Stations across the state will now handle cases related to recent online threats allegedly made by individuals or groups from the Kuki community against the Meiteis.

Authorities reported that these threats, mainly circulated on social media platforms, aim to discourage Meiteis from attending the upcoming Shirui Festival in Ukhrul.

The control room report, released Monday, clarified that some anonymous individuals or entities, claiming to represent the Kuki community, circulated these threatening messages. Investigations so far have revealed that these organisations do not actually exist.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Several reputable Kuki organisations have publicly condemned such threats and distanced themselves from the alleged groups behind them.

Manipur Police registered a criminal case at the Cyber Crime Police Station and pledged to take all necessary steps to identify and arrest those responsible. Officials stressed that they treat such threats seriously and investigate them without delay.

The department has also assured the public that it has put in place all precautionary security measures to ensure safe travel and participation in the Shirui Festival.

Senior officers are supervising ongoing security operations, and police continue to conduct regular reviews of the situation.

Authorities urged the public to cooperate and remain calm as they work to maintain peace and safety during the event.