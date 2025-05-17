Imphal: The Manipur Police have registered an FIR against Paojakhup Guite, president of the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) Delhi, for issuing threats against Meitei attendees of the upcoming 5th state-level Shirui Lily festival in Ukhrul district.

The police took action after a video circulated on social media showed Guite warning that Meiteis would not be allowed to cross buffer zones or leave the festival area alive.

In an official post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, May 17, 2025, the police stated, “Churachandpur police have registered an FIR against Paojakhup Guite following his video threat to the Meitei community regarding the Shirui festival. Efforts, including raids, are underway in neighbouring districts to arrest him.” Police forces from Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland, and Meghalaya have been alerted and requested to assist in his immediate arrest.

The Manipur Police assured that all necessary security arrangements would be in place to protect those attending the festival, scheduled from May 20 to 24. The Shirui Lily festival celebrates the state flower found in the Tangkhul Naga-majority Ukhrul district.

Guite’s video, which quickly went viral, stated, “They are holding the Shirui festival to promote Meitei-Tangkhul brotherhood, but any Meitei man or woman coming to the festival should not be allowed to leave alive.” His threatening remarks sparked widespread outrage.

Reacting to the incident, Ashang Kasar, president of the Indigenous Peoples’ Forum Manipur and a prominent Naga activist, questioned the state authorities’ silence during the ongoing crisis. “During President’s rule in Manipur, why were such activities allowed? Where is the governor, the chief secretary, and the DGP?” Kasar asked.

The festival route from Imphal to Ukhrul covers nearly 80 kilometers and passes through several Kuki villages. In a reassuring move, Kuki village chiefs along the Imphal-Ukhrul road have pledged to maintain peace during the festival. They have reaffirmed their earlier commitment not to stop or frisk anyone traveling within the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) jurisdiction.

The backdrop to these tensions is the ongoing ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in the hill areas, which has resulted in over 260 deaths and thousands displaced since May 2023.

Following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the Centre imposed President’s rule in Manipur on February 13, 2025. The state assembly remains under suspended animation until its tenure ends in 2027.