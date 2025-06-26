Imphal: A makeshift transit camp-cum-hideout set up by underground militants on floating huts at Loktak Lake in Manipur was dismantled following the arrest of a cadre from the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), KCP (PWG), the police reported on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence inputs that the floating huts were being used as a transit camp and hideout by militants, a joint team of central and Manipur police launched a cordon and search operation at the suspected location in Loktak Lake.

The operation resulted in the arrest of one active KCP (PWG) cadre, identified as Mutum Manaocha Singh @ Khullakpa (44), a resident of Tronglaobi Makha Leikai in Bishnupur district.

Police arrested him along with weapons hidden in one of the floating huts located at Champu Khangpok, near the Karang area under the jurisdiction of Keibul Lamjao police station, Bishnupur district.

During the operation, the team seized one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, and two live rounds of 9 mm ammunition

A thorough search of the huts led to the recovery of various logistical items, including blankets, a gas stove, a table fan, a pressure cooker, plates, and other essentials believed to have been used by cadres of underground organizations. The huts were subsequently dismantled.

Based on information disclosed by the arrested cadre, a second operation was conducted at Nachou Awang Leikai in the same district, resulting in the recovery of two SMG carbines with two magazines, one MA-1 rifle with three magazines, and thirty-one rounds of 5.56 mm live ammunition