Imphal: In a significant consecutive crackdown on drug trafficking, Manipur police recovered over one lakh contraband tablets suspected to be ‘World is Yours‘ (WY) and Rs 39.3 lakh in cash during a targeted house search in southern Churachandpur district.

According to the Manipur police morning bulletin on Monday, the district police recovered Rs 39,33,300 in cash stashed in a bag following a targeted drug seizure.

The contraband items and Rs 500 denomination currency notes were seized during consecutive operations conducted on Sunday and Tuesday from the possession of an alleged smuggler later identified as Thangmaljohn, also known as Hunter (35), a resident of Suangdoh/Enpum village, Churachandpur district.

The operation was led by Churachandpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) N. Thangzamuan, along with Inspector James Vaiphei, officer-in-charge of Singhat police station.

According to police sources, 10 neatly packed bundles containing tablets labelled ‘999’ were recovered from the residence during the search. The recovered drugs are worth approximately Rs 10 crore in the international drug trade.

Upon spot verification, the house owner identified himself as Thangmaljohn alias Hunter (35), son of Khomminthang of Suangdoh/Enpum village.

He was immediately arrested. The suspected WY tablets were seized, and a case has been registered under FIR No 03(07)2025 SGT-PS under Section 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023, for further investigation, police added. Further investigation is ongoing.