Manipur police arrest two KCP cadres for extortion in Imphal West

Imphal: Manipur Police arrested two active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) factions during separate operations in Imphal West district on Wednesday.

The arrests were made as part of intensified efforts to curb militant-linked extortion activities in the region.

In the first operation, Arambam Birkumar alias Kanba (47), an active cadre of the KCP (PWG), was apprehended near Thambaleima High School gate at Iramsiphai Leirak Ashangba under Wangoi Police Station. Police recovered two mobile phones, an Aadhaar card, and Rs 3,530 in cash from his possession.

In a separate raid, another KCP (City Meitei) member, Oinam Sanamacha Meitei (27), was arrested from Awang Khunou Mayai Leikai under Patsoi Police Station. Items seized from him included a two-wheeler, an olive-green bag, a mobile phone with two SIM cards, and a wallet containing Rs 50.

According to officials, both individuals were directly involved in extortion activities, issuing monetary demands and threats to government officials, financial institutions, brick kiln owners, and members of the general public across the valley areas.

Further investigation is underway to identify other associates and dismantle the extortion network linked to KCP outfits.