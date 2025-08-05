Imphal: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad of Manipur Police arrested two individuals allegedly involved in multiple vehicle theft cases during an operation on Monday.

Officials confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Acting on inputs about the movement of a newly formed vehicle theft gang, a team from Lilong Police Station laid a trap near Anjuman Office at Lilong Dam in Thoubal district.

Two persons were taken into custody in connection with an FIR registered earlier over the theft of a Royal Enfield Interceptor motorcycle from the Lilong Kaleikhong area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: Md. Mufasin (20), resident of Lilong Makha Leikai, Thoubal district, Md. Aman (20), resident of Lilong Lou Tara, Thoubal district.

Police recovered the stolen black Royal Enfield Interceptor motorcycle from their possession. Another stolen vehicle was also recovered during the operation.

A case has been registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.