Imphal: The Manipur Police’s Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad has arrested three suspected members of a vehicle theft gang as part of an ongoing crackdown on motor vehicle-related crimes, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Acting on intelligence reports about a newly formed gang involved in vehicle thefts, the Imphal City Police laid a trap at Waheng Leikai parking area in Imphal on Saturday. The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals allegedly linked to multiple vehicle lifting cases.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sayed Farish (19) from Mayang Imphal Khelakhong Mayai Leikai, Md. Sahidur Rahaman (28) of Irong Makha Leikai, and Chesam Musaraf (22), also of Irong Makha Leikai, all from Imphal West district.

During interrogation, police learned that the trio had been involved in various vehicle thefts over the past few months. Although no stolen vehicles were recovered at the time of their arrest, efforts are underway to trace and recover the stolen vehicles.

A criminal case has been registered against the accused under Sections 112, 303, and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for further legal proceedings.

These arrests follow the recent recovery of four stolen vehicles from Lilong Turel Ahanbi area under Lilong Police Station, Thoubal district. The recovered vehicles include a white Mahindra Bolero, a blue Maruti Suzuki Fronx, a silky silver Maruti Suzuki Swift, and a black TATA Xenon.