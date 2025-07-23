Imphal: Manipur Police arrested three alleged cadres of the proscribed group People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) in a series of anti-insurgency operations conducted at three different hideouts on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.

During the first operation, the police arrested an alleged activist of the PREPAK (Pro), identified as Wangkhem Amarjit Meitei, also known as Tang and Lamyanba (31), a resident of Chingmeirong Maning Leikai under Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West District, from his place of residence.

Based on his disclosure, two more cadres were arrested from their respective residences:

i. Laishram Pangamba Meitei, also known as Mexico (31), of Haorang Keirel Makha Leikai under Lamshang Police Station, Imphal West District; and

ii. Khangenbam Ricky Meitei, also known as Yaiphaba (27), of Lamshang Taothong Ayungba Mamang Leikai under Lamshang Police Station, Imphal West District.

Two mobile phones and three wallets were seized from their possession.

The police reported that the arrested individuals were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and were later transferred to the relevant police station for further legal proceedings.

