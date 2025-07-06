Imphal: Manipur Police commandos arrested a suspected member of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) during an anti-insurgency operation in central Imphal on Saturday, officials stated on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, commandos from the Imphal West district police, with support from central forces, carried out a cordon and search operation in the Nagamapal area under the Imphal police station.

During the search, they arrested Laishram Romesh Meitei, also known as Punshiba, 39, from Napat Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district.

A mobile phone, Rs. 290 in cash, and an Aadhaar card were recovered from him. He has been charged under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and presented before the court for further legal action.

In a separate operation in Chandel district, a joint team of state and central security forces discovered and dismantled a temporary militant camp.

A large cache of arms and explosives was recovered, including several types of rifles, locally made pompi guns and shells, grenades, and improvised explosive devices.