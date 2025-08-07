Imphal: Manipur police have arrested over 200 non-locals for violating the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, a state-issued travel document that regulates the entry of Indian citizens into Manipur.

The special drive, launched to detect illegal immigrants and foreign nationals without valid documentation, has resulted in the verification of 2,412 individuals over the past week.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the police morning bulletin, 170 individuals were found without an ILP pass, while 134 others were carrying expired ILP documents.

The violators were promptly taken to the Mao Gate ILP counter at the Manipur-Nagaland border, where they were instructed to obtain valid ILP passes.

Authorities collected approximately Rs 30,000 during the process of issuing or renewing these permits.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

So far, no undocumented immigrants have been identified in the drive, which focused on high-traffic areas, including local markets, National Highway 102 (connecting Imphal to Dimapur via Kohima), the Maram-Peren road, the Tadubi-Tolloi road, and other inter-village routes.

The operation was conducted by the Senapati District Police Task Force, specially formed for this purpose, and extensive checks are continuing at all border entry points.

The drive is being carried out under the powers granted by the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, as extended to Manipur through a Presidential Order (S.O. 4433(E) dated 11/12/2019).

Authorities have announced that the operation will continue in the coming days to ensure compliance with the ILP system.