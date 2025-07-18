Imphal: Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the proscribed National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM), an underground militant outfit, during an operation in Imphal East district, an official reported on Friday.

The police launched the operation after the NRFM claimed responsibility for a recent shooting incident involving a man and the assault of a woman between Sawombung and Phaknung, under the jurisdiction of Sawombung Police Station in Imphal East district.

The arrested cadre, later identified as Sorokhaibam Pari Singh, also known as Ibungo (26), a resident of Senjam Chirang Mayai Leikai under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district, was apprehended near Koirengei Awang Potshangbam Road, close to Keikol Police Post under Heingang Police Station, Imphal East district.

Police said he was involved in abductions for ransom to raise funds for the outfit and in the transportation of arms and ammunition. He also played a key role in facilitating the movement of NRFM cadres within the valley. One mobile phone and a wallet were seized from his possession.

The operation was a follow-up action by the police after the NRFM allegedly abducted, shot, and injured Soram Girish (26), and assaulted a woman, Kumam Jemelia, accusing the duo of extorting money from the public in the name of the outfit over the past few days.

