Imphal: A 29-year-old man from the Manipuri Muslim community was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling illegal drugs into Manipur from Myanmar through the porous areas of Tengnoupal district, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence from credible sources, an anti-drug smuggling team from the Manipur police conducted an operation that led to the arrest of the suspect and seizure of contraband items.

The Thoubal and Tengnoupal district police apprehended Sangomsungbam Nasir Khan, a resident of Khekman Amakcham under Thoubal Police Station, and recovered 35 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar, weighing approximately half a kilogram in total (excluding the soap cases).

The seized drugs, estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the international black market, were recovered during a swift operation at Khan’s residence in Thoubal.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023, and the accused, along with the seized items, is currently in police custody for further legal proceedings.

