Imphal: A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit of Manipur Police on Saturday for sharing obscene pictures with a minor girl in Imphal’s Uripok area.

The accused, identified as Thoungamba Keisham, a resident of Wangkhei Mayur Leirak Machin in Imphal East, was arrested along with the digital devices used in the crime.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by witnesses who reported that an unknown individual stopped a minor girl on her way to school and sent her inappropriate images via mobile phone.

Upon investigation, the police identified the suspect and arrested him. A case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the police have initiated further inquiries.

Keisham and the seized digital devices have been handed over to the relevant court for legal proceedings.

The police also warned that sharing obscene material with a minor could lead to severe consequences under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Indian Penal Code, 1860, including imprisonment and fines.