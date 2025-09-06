Imphal: A joint team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Manipur Police and central security forces arrested four alleged drug peddlers, including two women, during an operation at Khomidok Karong village under Heingang police station in Imphal East district.

According to the police’s morning report on Saturday, the raid was carried out on Friday based on specific intelligence inputs.

The team recovered 129 grams of heroin powder contained in four vials, 137 empty vials, 14 syringes, seven mobile phones, and Rs 1.23 lakh in cash.

The arrested individuals have been identified as residents of Karong village. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Police sources said the accused are suspected to be part of a larger drug syndicate operating in the region.

