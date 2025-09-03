Imphal: Manipur Police arrested five individuals for illegally transporting, possessing, and selling a large quantity of Distilled Indigenous Country (DIC) liquor without proper documentation.

The arrests and seizures took place during a coordinated crackdown on the illegal liquor trade in two districts, aimed at preventing potential alcohol-related incidents.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police reported on Wednesday that the accused were caught with 2,060 litres of locally brewed liquor, known as “Yu,” without the required permits or authorization, clearly violating the Manipur Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

Continuing the operation for a second consecutive day, police apprehended three individuals from the Maklang area in Tamenglong district on Tuesday.

They were caught transporting 1,800 litres of DIC liquor without valid documents in a white Bolero Camper (registration number MN01AA 3886). Police identified the suspects as Thomas Kamei (44) of Charinaphang Village, Lily Pamei (40) of Tamenglong Khunjou, and Chinkhuidin Pamei (38) of Tamenglong Main Bazar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On Monday, during the first phase of the operation, police detained two residents of Andro Khuman Leikai, Imphal East district, near the Buffalo Farm area under Kakching Police Station in Kakching district.

Authorities identified them as Asheibam Prem Singh (26) and Shagolshem Tinakumar Singh (26). Police seized approximately 260 litres of DIC liquor and a four-wheeler from their possession.

Police later handed over all arrested individuals, along with the seized liquor and the impounded vehicle, to Excise Department officials for further legal action.