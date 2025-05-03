Manipur police arrest alleged armed smuggler in Imphal West

Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested a 50-year-old man identified as Konsam Romeo Singh, suspected to be an armed smuggler, during an operation in a crowded area of Imphal on Friday.

Police made the arrest near the Bazar India Shopping Mall in Chingmeirong, Imphal West district, following intelligence inputs regarding illegal armed activities.

According to a police report, a Commando unit from the City police station swiftly responded to the indicated location, leading to the apprehension of Singh, who is a resident of Sawombung Maniyaiskul in Imphal East District.

Following his arrest, police have recovered one 9 mm Pistol with a magazine loaded with 10 rounds, one mobile phone, cash of Rs 33o, and one identity card.

The report added that the arrested individual and the seized items are now in police custody for further investigation.

