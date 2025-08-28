Imphal: Police in Manipur on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a rape and sexual assault case that occurred in Senapati district on May 17, 2025, officials said.

Another accused in the case remains at large.

The arrested individual, identified as Nepuni (35), a resident of Khridziiphi Village, P.O. Tadubi, under the jurisdiction of Mao Police Station, was taken into custody from his residence on Wednesday morning.

The arrest relates to an FIR filed at Senapati Women’s Police Station following an incident at Ngamju Village on May 17. An earlier accused had been apprehended on May 18.

Following the incident, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed against rape, sexual assault, and molestation imposed a lightning bandh along NH-2, demanding justice for the victim and urging authorities to take prompt legal action.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to apprehend the second accused, whose identity has not been disclosed.