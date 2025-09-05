Imphal: Manipur Police arrested four more traffickers during follow-up operations in Churachandpur district, taking the total number of arrests to 10 in the past 48 hours.

Authorities also seized contraband worth nearly Rs 10 crore.

In the second phase of the operation, police nabbed four individuals from the Lamzang area under Churachandpur Police Station.

The accused were identified as Thangsanglian Guite (35) of Lamzang, Genliansang Vaiphei (44) of Tangnuam, Doukhanlal Thangsing (33) of Suangdai village, and Dongkhanlian Thangsing (30) of Suangdai village.

From their possession, officials recovered 1.5 kg of brown sugar (heroin derivative) packed in 122 soap cases, along with a Maruti Alto car, a TVS N-Torq two-wheeler, and five mobile phones.

The arrests followed interrogation reports from the first phase of the operation in Senapati district, where security forces had apprehended six traffickers at Tadubi check post.

The first set of arrests included Azhani Amos (35), Pavei Peter (25), Phokrehri, Trioa Sabastain, Kimneilam Haokip, and K. Athini Sarah (43). From them, authorities seized 2.057 kg of brown sugar, two four-wheeler Gypsy vehicles (Regd. NL06C1733 and NL06C0001), and eight mobile phones.