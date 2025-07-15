Imphal: In an intensified crackdown on illegal arms and ammunition, combined police and army forces arrested two individuals from different locations on Monday, according to the Manipur Police morning bulletin issued on Tuesday.

During a frisking and checking operation at Singjamei Chingamakha, Manipur College Road, under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district, security forces apprehended Ningthoujam Herojit alias Nanao Meitei (34) of Keibi Khullen Makha Leikai.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They seized one 7.65mm pistol with three live rounds and one silver-coloured Grand i20 four-wheeler from his possession.

In a separate operation, the police arrested Kh. Ratan Singh (48) of Naodakhong Makha Leikai under Kumbi Police Station in Bishnupur district from his residence on Monday. Earlier, on July 3, 2025, security personnel had raided his home and recovered illegal items.

Police arrested him as part of an ongoing investigation into the arms and ammunition haul from that raid. During the operations, police recovered one .32 pistol with two empty magazines, and live rounds of .32mm ammunition

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In an earlier incident on July 10, police arrested Warepam Shanta Singh (42) of Kanglatombi Bazar Board, Imphal West district, for illegal possession of arms and ammunition. They apprehended him from Kanglatombi Bazar and recovered one 9mm pistol with one magazine, six rounds of 9mm ammunition, and one mobile phone with a SIM card.