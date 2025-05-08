Manipur police and CRPF seize 2,500 liters of illegal liquor

Imphal: Central and state security forces have intensified crackdowns against the smuggling and sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and locally-produced Distilled Indigenous Country (DIC) liquor across various regions of Manipur.

A joint operation by the Manipur Police and CRPF led to the seizure of 2,500 liters of illegal DIC liquor at Naka Point Chiru Lamkhai, near Sangaithel outpost in Imphal West.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The two individuals in possession of the liquor, identified as Dithaipou Golmei (32) and Poujuanlung Kamei (39), were arrested along with a four-wheeler, according to the police.

Meanwhile, state excise officials conducted the destruction of illegally seized liquor in the presence of officers from six excise stations in Kakching and Thoubal districts. The total worth of the confiscated items, including IMFL and DIC liquor, amounted to over Rs 6 lakh.

The seized items, such as 11.90 liters of rum, 27 liters of beer, 6199.5 liters of DIC liquor, and 1.50 liters of wine, were disposed of in a pyre at the Yairipok Excise Station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The destruction took place under the supervision of officers from various excise stations, including Lilong, Thoubal, Yairipok, Kakching, Pallel, and Sugnu.

Pangambam Ranjit, the District Nodal Officer, has called for public cooperation from police, clubs, organizations, associations, and meira paibis in the state to assist in the ongoing efforts to combat illegal liquor trade in Manipur.