Guwahati: If everything falls into place, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit the strife-torn state of Manipur in September.

According to a report by the Bengali portal Ei Samay, the Prime Minister is also expected to visit Churachandrapur, the epicenter of the violence that has caused distress in the state.

Modi has faced criticism from the Opposition for neglecting the northeastern state amid his numerous foreign trips.

He is expected to be in Assam and Mizoram from September 12-14. Incidentally, the last time Modi visited Manipur was in 2022. During his trip to the Northeast, he may also visit Manipur.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet with the people affected by the violence and listen to their concerns.

The visit is part of the Prime Minister’s ongoing efforts to address regional issues. Details of the trip will be confirmed as the scheduled dates approach.