Imphal: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Research Complex for the North Eastern Hill Region (NEH Region), Manipur Centre, and its Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organized the PM Kisan Diwas event on Saturday at its Lamphelpat campus.

The event marked the release of the 20th installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The Vice Chancellor of Central Agricultural University (CAU), Anupam Mishra, described the occasion as a key moment for the nation’s agricultural development. He emphasized the government’s strong commitment to farmer welfare, which is essential for national growth.

Mishra praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, under which the PM-KISAN Yojana, launched in 2019, has become one of the largest direct benefit transfer schemes in the world. The government will directly credit Rs. 20,500 crore to the accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across India.

“This scheme is more than just financial aid,” Mishra said. “It recognizes the hard work and contributions of our farmers. The program scales, maintains transparency, and operates efficiently, demonstrating the principle of ‘minimum government, maximum governance,’ and ensuring that no farmer is left behind.”

He highlighted key features of the scheme, including timely SMS alerts, KYC compliance, and land record verification, which help ensure transparency and accountability. “PM-KISAN is a lifeline for small and marginal farmers, helping them invest in quality inputs and adopt modern farming methods,” he added.

Professor Ph. Ranjit Sharma, Director of Extension Education at CAU Imphal, also spoke at the event. He called the scheme an invaluable opportunity, especially for farmers in the Northeast.

He noted that many farmers, including those in Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), have benefited from the program. He urged more farmers to take part as the 20th installment rolled out and to leverage the government’s efforts to support rural agriculture.

The event included the distribution of agricultural inputs to selected beneficiaries. As part of the national observance, the venue aired a live broadcast of Prime Minister Modi’s address and the official release of the 20th installment, allowing attendees to experience the event in real time.

Dignitaries present at the event included Ch. Basudha Devi, Head of the Regional Centre at ICAR RC for NEH Region, Manipur Centre, and Peter Salam, Director of Agriculture, Government of Manipur.